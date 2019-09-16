Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy is back with the Boston Bruins for at least three more years, and Zdeno Chara is quite happy about it.

The 42-year-old defenseman was paired with the 21-year-old on the blueline for most of the 2018-19 season. McAvoy was a restricted free agent and signed a three-year deal with the Black and Gold on Sunday morning before reporting to training camp.

Of course, this made Bruins fans excited for the return of the young D-man. But no one was happier than Chara, who took to Instagram to post an adorable video of the duo Sunday. It starts with McAvoy grabbing a stick and begins to walk by Chara, who seems to be playfully ignoring his linemate.

McAvoy then grabs the jersey of Chara and the two embrace in a hug as they continue their walk to the ice.

“…….walk this way, walk this way …………

just give me a hug ……

welcome back @cmcavoy25,” Chara captioned the video.

Take a look for yourself:

Adorable.

Is it Oct. 3 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images