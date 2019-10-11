Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The titans of the American League are set to do battle for the pennant.

The league’s two best teams — the New York Yankees and Houston Astros — will fight for a trip to the World Series in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. It’s a rematch of the 2017 ALCS that Houston won in seven games on the way to winning the Fall Classic.

Here’s the full schedule for the ALCS (all times ET):

Saturday, Oct. 12: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 13: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 17 (if necessary): Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 19 (if necessary): New York at Houston, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 20 (if necessary): New York at Houston, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images