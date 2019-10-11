The titans of the American League are set to do battle for the pennant.
The league’s two best teams — the New York Yankees and Houston Astros — will fight for a trip to the World Series in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. It’s a rematch of the 2017 ALCS that Houston won in seven games on the way to winning the Fall Classic.
Here’s the full schedule for the ALCS (all times ET):
Saturday, Oct. 12: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Oct. 13: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 17 (if necessary): Houston at New York, TBD (FOX/FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 19 (if necessary): New York at Houston, TBD (FOX/FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 20 (if necessary): New York at Houston, TBD (FOX/FS1)
