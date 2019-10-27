Are you ready for some short-track racing NASCAR fans?
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It will be the first race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs.
Denny Hamlin will start at the pole alongside Chase Elliott, while Martin Truex Jr, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell round out the top five.
Here’s how and when to watch the Martinsville playoff race online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images