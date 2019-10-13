Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s the second race in the Round of 8, with next week’s event at Kansas Speedway representing the cutoff for the Round of 4.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, with fellow HMS drivers William Byron and Jimmie Johnson filling the next to spots. Aric Almirola rounds out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the Talladega playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images