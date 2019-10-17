Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s still north of three and a half months until the Super Bowl, but at this point a February meeting between the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers isn’t a far-fetched idea.

And if such a Super Bowl matchup presents itself, one Niners running back likes his team’s chances.

Matt Breida appeared on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” on Tuesday, and he was asked how he liked the 5-0 49ers’ chances against the 6-0 Pats should they meet in the title game.

“I feel like I like our chances, we have a great team,” Breida said, via SFGate.com. “Great special teams, offense, defense, and everyone is playing high energy right now, you know we’ll just have to wait and see.”

While this could be perceived as bulletin board material, what is Breida supposed to say here? He was asked the question by host Scott Hanson, and to answer it pretty much any other way would have been roundly criticized. If anything you could argue him saying he likes their chances might not be the most neutral answer, but it’s not like he’s guaranteeing Super Bowl wins.

There’s still plenty of season left though, so, like Breida said, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images