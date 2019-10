Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A.J. Green does not appear to be a happy camper.

The injured Bengals wideout could only watch from the sidelines as the Pittsburgh Steelers steamrolled Cincinnati 27-3 at Heinz Field on Monday night, and Green clearly wasn’t impressed with what he saw. One particular look of disgust caught some “Monday Night Football” viewers’ attention shortly after the second half began.

So, of course, Twitter did its thing:

AJ Green about to request a trade too pic.twitter.com/G1myFZvsYw — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) October 1, 2019

AJ Green reenacts downs 1 through 4 by the Bengals offense: pic.twitter.com/J5FaByk0FB — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 1, 2019

AJ Green and the Philly fan that critized Nelson Agholor? Yeah, I get that same type of energy. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/TdBHZRNRok — Brandon Rodriguez (@Broddy78) October 1, 2019

AJ green is my mood when I look at a bad test grade and think if my education is worth it pic.twitter.com/h0cOWN3R0D — Jules Wimberg (@jub_jub14) October 1, 2019

Aj green trying to figure out how to go to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/KekFDg13a4 — The 3 Unwoken podcast (@the3unwoken) October 1, 2019

When your entire career is tethered to Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/hvzHzRldON — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2019

AJ Green is all of us pic.twitter.com/ftJnwI9psj — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 1, 2019

AJ Green waiting for Kanye to drop “Jesus is King.”

pic.twitter.com/krqMJ425wQ — MICKLOVEN (@micklovenit) October 1, 2019

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images