Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Green Bay Packers are 6-1, but heading into Week 7, they had yet to really put it all together for four quarters.

That was until Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers put forth a mighty effort that might have launched himself back into the MVP conversation. Rodgers completed 25 of 31 pass attempts for 429 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added a score on the ground and had a perfect 158.3 passer rating as the Packers took down the Oakland Raiders 42-24. Rodgers also threw for his 350th touchdown in the win.

If you’re curious … no, no other quarterback has ever posted a performance like that in the Super Bowl era, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Should say, Rodgers became the first player in the modern NFL to accomplish these stats. The Browns' Frank Ryan also did it in 1964 against the Giants — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 20, 2019

The Packers now appear to be the class of the competitive NFC North, and Rodgers appears to just be finding his groove. The 35-year-old has thrown for 2,019 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images