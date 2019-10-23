If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday afternoon with a NCAA women’s hockey game between Holy Cross and No. 7 Boston College on NESN, followed up by a premiere ACC field hockey matchup featuring No.7 Boston College visiting No.1 North Carolina on NESN. The night cap his highlighted by two Hockey East games as UMass Lowell hosts Boston University on NESN and No. 7 Providence travels to No. 10 Boston College for college hockey action on NESNplus.
Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by Yale hosting Penn in an intriguing Ivy League football matchup on NESN. Later that night, an intriguing college hockey matchup will take place as No. 7 Providence hosts UMass Lowell on NESN.
(We previewed all of this weekend’s college hockey action during the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)
Lastly, Sunday features a doubleheader of ACC college volleyball matchups. Miami will travel to Georgia Tech at noon on NESN while North Carolina will host Boston College later that day on NESN.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 25
2 p.m. — NCAA women’s hockey: Holy Cross at No. 7 Boston College (NESN)
5 p.m. — ACC field hockey: No. 7 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina (NESN)
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s hockey: Boston University at UMass Lowell (NESN)
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s hockey: No. 7 Providence at No. 10 Boston College (NESNplus)
Saturday, Oct. 26
12 p.m. — Ivy League football: Penn at Yale (NESN)
3:30 p.m. — NCAA football: UConn at UMass (NESN)
4 p.m. — NCAA women’s hockey: Maine at No. 7 Boston College (NESNplus)
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s hockey: UMass Lowell at No. 7 Providence (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Ivy League soccer: Columbia at Dartmouth
Sunday, Oct. 27
12 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Miami at Georgia Tech (NESN)
2:30 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Boston College at North Carolina (NESN)
