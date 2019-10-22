Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots defense rattled Sam Darnold on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

This isn’t intuition or any sort of assumption. The Jets quarterback unknowingly told thousands upon thousands of television viewers himself.

Darnold was mic’d up for New York’s Week 7 showdown with the New England Patriots, who made the second-year signal-caller’s life miserable from wire to wire. As the Patriots began to pour it on their division rival, ESPN aired a few bits of sound from Darnold, which included a clip of the 22-year-old saying he was “seeing ghosts” on the field.

The unflattering soundbite was just salt in the wound for the Jets, who were utterly embarrassed on their home field in primetime. Head coach Adam Gase unsurprisingly wasn’t at all pleased that the “seeing ghosts” clip made it onto ESPN airwaves.

“I think we’ll look into that pretty hard,” Gase said, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello. “That was one of those things that was really disappointing to hear about after the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that where somebody that was mic’d up was basically … a comment like that was allowed to be aired. It bothers me. It bothers the organization. We’re looking hard into our cooperation going forward.”

Yikes.

As for Darnold, he didn’t hide from the now-infamous remark after the game. The Jets QB stressed the importance of being honest in conversations with coaches and noted it simply was a way of expressing his poor read of the field. Still, we can’t imagine this will prevent endless jokes being made at Darnold’s expense.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images