Brad Marchand was held without a point in the Bruins’ season opener against the Dallas Stars. But since then, the Boston winger has gotten right back on track.

Marchand has at least a point over the B’s last four games, scoring at least one goal in three of those contests and now has seven points on the season. His head coach, for one, is happy to see his player start so strong.

“Well, he’s on right now,” Bruce Cassidy said Saturday after Boston’s win over the New Jersey Devils, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “The Dallas game, there was nowhere to go but up after that one. And he’d be the first to admit it, he didn’t play a lot of preseason. That was by design, he wanted to, he’s a competitor. But he’s found his stride now, that line seems to be clicking like we’ve seen them typically.”

Well, Marchand certainly has gone nowhere but up since Oct. 3. And if his linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak continue to click as they have over the last four games, they’ll probably be even more of a threat to opponents than they were last season.

The top line and the rest of the B’s are back in action Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks for a 1 p.m. ET game at TD Garden. Marchand will look to extend his point streak, while the Bruins hope to continue their hot start to the new season.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images