Celtics fans, you might want to shield your eyes from Al Horford’s recent comments regarding this past offseason and his decision to sign with the 76ers.

As always, the former Boston big man provided extremely thoughtful insight into his decision to head to Philadelphia in a recent conversation with the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. For Boston fans, his words are totally worth the read and very well said, but one comment likely will stick out above the rest for Celtics fans.

Had Horford known that Kemba Walker was going to end up in a Celtics uniform, things may have turned out differently.

“I don’t want to get caught up in the past,” Horford told Bulpett. “But, yeah, that would have been totally different.”

The thought of a roster headlined by Walker and Horford is a tease to Boston fans everywhere, but it’s always easy to play the what-if card. Bottom line is the timing of the signings weren’t aligned, Horford wasn’t aware of Walker’s plans and now he’s wearing a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. That being said, it would have been extremely difficult from a salary cap standpoint for Boston to sign Walker while keeping Horford around.

Horford and the Sixers open the season at home against the Celtics on Oct. 23.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images