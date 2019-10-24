Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While on defense, Marcus Smart is willing to gain possession in any way possible, and that includes flopping.

Over the last few years, Al Horford has spent plenty of time reaping the benefits of Smart’s acting, but he was on the receiving end Wednesday night.

Horford, now with the 76ers, took on his former team in the season opener, with Philadelphia hosting the Boston Celtics. It was a rock fight wire-to-wire, with the 76ers ultimately winning 107-93. During the second quarter, Horford was whistled for an offensive foul after Smart either sold or just outright flopped on a screen attempt, which prompted an irate response from the typically low-key big man.

After the game, Horford couldn’t help but rib his former teammate’s acting ability.

“Marcus does such a good job of flopping, though, like, you know, selling it. Just making sure,” Horford said, via Heavy. “He does that. That’s what the does. When I was on his side I loved it, I thought it was great. But now, he got me. He got me pretty good.”

The Sixers ultimately got the win, so Horford will laugh loudest this time around.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images