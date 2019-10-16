Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A year ago, the Washington Nationals were on the outside looking in of the Major League Baseball postseason, while the Boston Red Sox marched their way to a World Series.

Now the roles have reversed, as Washington punched its first-ever ticket to baseball’s biggest stage when it completed the four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series on Tuesday night.

Manager Dave Martinez likely won’t be looking at his phone while celebrating with his team at Nationals Park, but when he does, he’ll see a congratulatory message from Sox manager Alex Cora on Instagram.

“Felicidades Dave, excelente trabajo. 🇵🇷 está orgulloso de ti. #WorldSeries2019,” Cora captioned the photo of the two standing together, which roughly translates to, “Congratulates Dave, excellent job. He’s proud of you.”

On July 2, 2018, Cora and Martinez managed the first game in MLB history as managers of Puerto Rican decent for their respective teams.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images