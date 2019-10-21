Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having trouble getting fired up for “Monday Night Football?”

No? Well, Julian Edelman is here to help nevertheless.

The New England Patriots will visit the New York Jets for a Monday night showdown in the Meadowlands. And, as expected, Edelman shared a hype video ahead of the matchup.

Take a look at the Patriots receiver’s latest efforts:

Meh.

The Patriots and the Jets will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Some, including Boomer Esiason, expect it to be a close game.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images