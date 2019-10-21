Having trouble getting fired up for “Monday Night Football?”
No? Well, Julian Edelman is here to help nevertheless.
The New England Patriots will visit the New York Jets for a Monday night showdown in the Meadowlands. And, as expected, Edelman shared a hype video ahead of the matchup.
Take a look at the Patriots receiver’s latest efforts:
Meh.
The Patriots and the Jets will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Some, including Boomer Esiason, expect it to be a close game.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images