Alyssa Thomas’ spin move is one of the more difficult plays to defend in the WNBA.
ESPN color analyst and former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo even calls it “undefendable.”
But where did it come from?
Thomas says LeBron James served as the inspiration behind the move after watching him pull it off himself in-game. Since then, the Connecticut Sun power forward has been honing her craft.
So, how does she do it? We’ll let her explain, via ESPN’s Holly Rowe:
No wonder her nickname is “The Engine.”
Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun