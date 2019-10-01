Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alyssa Thomas’ spin move is one of the more difficult plays to defend in the WNBA.

ESPN color analyst and former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo even calls it “undefendable.”

But where did it come from?

Thomas says LeBron James served as the inspiration behind the move after watching him pull it off himself in-game. Since then, the Connecticut Sun power forward has been honing her craft.

So, how does she do it? We’ll let her explain, via ESPN’s Holly Rowe:

We have called her “Baby Bron” since college. Now @athomas_25 explains she really did get her difficult to defend-SPIN move from @KingJames @RebeccaLobo @ConnecticutSun play tonight 8et ESPN @wnba Finals Game 2 pic.twitter.com/TiZ0isdK0h — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 1, 2019

No wonder her nickname is “The Engine.”

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun