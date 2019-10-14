Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Injury was added to insult for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys, who dropped their third consecutive loss in Week 6, largely did battle against the New York Jets without Amari Cooper, who was forced from the contest due to a quad injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the ailment is being labeled as a quad bruise for Cooper, who was limited to just three snaps at MetLife Stadium.

Fortunately for the superstar wideout and the Cowboys, the injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue.

“My understanding is nothing structural here, so it should not be a long-term injury, but it is extremely, extremely painful,” Rapoport said on NFL’s “Good Morning Football.” “Amari Cooper was in a lot of discomfort yesterday. We’ll see about his status this week, but this does not seem like something they’re going to have to worry about for several weeks.”

Cooper was producing at a torrid pace prior to going down. The 25-year-old through five games had logged 33 catches for 515 yards with five touchdowns. Aside from helping Dallas open the campaign with a 3-0 start, Cooper also was helping himself out ahead of a pivotal offseason, as the 2015 first-rounder is set to become a free agent next March.

Cooper’s status will be a storyline to follow leading up to Sunday night when the Cowboys host the rival Philadelphia Eagles in a battle for first place in the NFC East standings.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images