Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a year full of surprises, the New England Patriots pulled off yet another stunner Wednesday evening.

The team reportedly is placing Josh Gordon on injured reserve, which effectively could end his season. However, Gordon seems to insist that he’s fine and his injury isn’t long term, meaning once he’s cleared medically the Patriots would waive him.

In short, Gordon’s tenure with the Patriots might rapidly be approaching its end.

Judging by his Instagram activity, getting placed on IR was news to Gordon. And shortly after that news broke, Gordon also updated his Instagram story Wednesday night with a brief bible verse.

Gordon suffered the injury trying to make a tackle near the end zone during the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images