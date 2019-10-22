Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chiefs avoided potential disaster in Week 7 with Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City quarterback dislocated his knee in Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. An MRI revealed the best-case scenario for the reining NFL MVP and only is expected to miss between three and five weeks.

While it’s certainly encouraging news, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t taking chances with Mahomes’ recovery.

“I don’t think you put a timeline on this thing,” Reid said Monday, per ESPN. “You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don’t think there’s a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don’t think you can do that with this injury.

“When you’ve been around him long enough, you know that there’s nothing impossible with this kid. He goes 100 miles an hour, and it’s important — and he’s smart this way — that he listens to the doctors and the trainers and he needs to work hard at the same time to get himself ready to go.”

The Chiefs are 5-2 ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and will turn to Matt Moore in Mahomes’ absence.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images