Antonio Brown might be claiming that he apologized to Robert Kraft.
Shortly after the embattled wide receiver was released from the New England Patriots last month, Brown on Twitter took an unabashed shot at Kraft, the team owner, on Twitter. That reportedly incensed Kraft, and effectively closed the already hardly-ajar door for a return down the line.
Well, Brown on Friday went on a tweet storm, answering one question after another on Twitter. One user implored Brown to just apologize to Kraft, which Brown claimed he did. But in unsurprising fashion, it seems he took another shot of sorts at the Pats owner.
OK then.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images