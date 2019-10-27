Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s Q&A on Twitter brought some great responses, including one regarding his past two quarterback’s.

Brown was asked by a fan on his relationship with Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr, especially after all of their videos together hanging out and trying to get on the same page surfaced following Brown’s move to Oakland from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 31-year-old explained his feelings by making it clear he liked the signal-caller, but the love was not reciprocated. Brown brought up the time he bought his former QB a Rolex watch, which led to the most random comment in the entire tweet.

Brown made his love for Tom Brady clear once again despite him being on the New England Patriots for just 11 days, saying that Carr should send the watch over to Brady.

Here was Brown’s response:

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

No matter how Brown’s feelings toward the Patriots go, there is a real chance that AB’s favorite quarterback to play with during his time in the NFL may truly be Brady. They played in one game together before Brown was released from the team.

