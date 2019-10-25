Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was up early Friday morning, and he was in the mood to answer some questions.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver held an informal Q&A on his Twitter account Friday, and he offered some insight into his brief stint with the Patriots. Things ended on poor terms with the wideout, and he unsurprisingly was more than willing to give his side of the story.

Brown was a Patriot for just 11 days and was cut not long after Sports Illustrated released threatening texts sent to a woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct. That woman was one of a few people who accused Brown of nefarious behavior in a separate SI story that ran just days after he agreed to join New England.

There has been some dispute about how much money the Patriots actually owe Brown, and he said Friday morning he believes the unceremonious exit had more to do with money than anything he said or did.

Wasn’t the phone think it was the price tag 🏷 https://t.co/W6t5WocEEZ — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Let the media tell it friday was a call with @RosenhausSports about owner not wanting pay bonus 5 mill was due Monday seem strange to blame text messages after we clearly understood what it was https://t.co/RXMWcGVzrS — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

It’s all love between Brown and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, though, as Brown called the touchdown he caught from Brady in his one Patriots game a “never forget moment.”

When asked to choose between Brady and another former teammate, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown made his preference clear.

Brady another level truly rare individual https://t.co/YrMGJ9zFLn — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

However, it sounds like he’d sure love to get that football back.

Trainers from Pats stole ball so much jealousy never sent with my stuff https://t.co/8mgAJqZlSx — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown also appeared to apologize for how he handled the end of his Patriots tenure when he tweeted — then deleted — a reference to Patriot owner Robert Kraft’s legal problems, so who really knows?

The tweetstorm seemed neverending, so stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images