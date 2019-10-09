The New England Patriots have put the Antonio Brown era far behind them, but the embattled wide receiver hasn’t.
Since getting cut by New England after a slew of accusations against him, including rape, Brown has yet to find a job. He briefly claimed he was done with the NFL, though he quickly walked that back. Still, it doesn’t appear any team even is remotely interested in him.
At the moment, Brown is trying to earn some of the money back he lost by filing grievances against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders, though it’s unclear how likely it is he gets any of that cash.
Well, after firing off a bizarre tweet Wednesday morning, Brown went on Instagram live. He proceeded to suggest maybe the Patriots try signing him again, and for a pretty simple reason.
“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”
Yeah, we’re not so sure about that one.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images