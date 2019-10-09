Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have put the Antonio Brown era far behind them, but the embattled wide receiver hasn’t.

Since getting cut by New England after a slew of accusations against him, including rape, Brown has yet to find a job. He briefly claimed he was done with the NFL, though he quickly walked that back. Still, it doesn’t appear any team even is remotely interested in him.

At the moment, Brown is trying to earn some of the money back he lost by filing grievances against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders, though it’s unclear how likely it is he gets any of that cash.

Well, after firing off a bizarre tweet Wednesday morning, Brown went on Instagram live. He proceeded to suggest maybe the Patriots try signing him again, and for a pretty simple reason.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

During this Instagram Live, Antonio Brown offers to return to Patriots. Also says bunch of other stuff, obviously. "Tell em call me. They still gotta pay me, might as well let me earn it." My service is crap at the beginning, but it clears up. pic.twitter.com/J9uwcrVzw0 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 9, 2019

Yeah, we’re not so sure about that one.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images