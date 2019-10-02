Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was coy about reported kicker tryouts being hosted at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Here’s Bill’s back-and-forth with three different reporters Wednesday morning:

Reporter 1: “Bill, I know you worked out some kickers. What led you to make that decision to bring some guys in to work out?”

Belichick: “Yeah, I don’t think we’ve worked anybody out yet, Tom (Curran).”

Reporter: 1: “OK, it was just reported that there were going to be some guys here, so I apologize.”

Belichick: “Yeah.”

Reporter 1: “Media, can’t trust ’em.”

Reporter 2: “Bill, are you saying you’re not working out kickers today?”

Belichick: “No, the question was have we worked them out. So, I don’t think we’ve worked any out.”

Reporter 1: “Ohhh.”

Reporter 2: “Why bring them in for later today?”

Belichick: “Yeah, look, I’m not confirming anything, denying anything. Just we haven’t worked any kickers out. So, that’s the answer to that question.”

Reporter 3: “Do you feel the need to give Stephen Gostkowski competition? Do you feel confident in his performance?”

“Yeah, that’s — I don’t think any of that is related to competition, no.”

Good on those reporters for getting some eventual clarity. It sounds like:

The Patriots hadn’t worked out any kickers by Wednesday’s 11:45 a.m. news conference. The Patriots will host kicker tryouts at some point on Wednesday. It’s not competition for Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Gostkowski has missed four extra points in four games. He’s also missed one 48-yard field goal. Gostkowski is 11-of-15 on extra points and 7-of-8 on field goals through four weeks.

UPDATE (12:42 p.m. ET): Gostkowski wasn’t spotted at Patriots practice Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images