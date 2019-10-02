FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was coy about reported kicker tryouts being hosted at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
Here’s Bill’s back-and-forth with three different reporters Wednesday morning:
Reporter 1: “Bill, I know you worked out some kickers. What led you to make that decision to bring some guys in to work out?”
Belichick: “Yeah, I don’t think we’ve worked anybody out yet, Tom (Curran).”
Reporter: 1: “OK, it was just reported that there were going to be some guys here, so I apologize.”
Belichick: “Yeah.”
Reporter 1: “Media, can’t trust ’em.”
Reporter 2: “Bill, are you saying you’re not working out kickers today?”
Belichick: “No, the question was have we worked them out. So, I don’t think we’ve worked any out.”
Reporter 1: “Ohhh.”
Reporter 2: “Why bring them in for later today?”
Belichick: “Yeah, look, I’m not confirming anything, denying anything. Just we haven’t worked any kickers out. So, that’s the answer to that question.”
Reporter 3: “Do you feel the need to give Stephen Gostkowski competition? Do you feel confident in his performance?”
“Yeah, that’s — I don’t think any of that is related to competition, no.”
Good on those reporters for getting some eventual clarity. It sounds like:
- The Patriots hadn’t worked out any kickers by Wednesday’s 11:45 a.m. news conference.
- The Patriots will host kicker tryouts at some point on Wednesday.
- It’s not competition for Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Gostkowski has missed four extra points in four games. He’s also missed one 48-yard field goal. Gostkowski is 11-of-15 on extra points and 7-of-8 on field goals through four weeks.
UPDATE (12:42 p.m. ET): Gostkowski wasn’t spotted at Patriots practice Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images