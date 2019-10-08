Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adrolis Chapman got a bit banged up during the Yankees’ American League Divisional Series victory celebration.

But don’t worry, the southpaw claims he’s just fine.

After New York’s sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the Yankees took to the clubhouse for the typical champagne celebration. This one, however, didn’t end the way anyone, especially Chapman, had planned.

“I was just celebrating and everyone was jumping around,” Chapman said through an interpreter, per the New York Post’s Dan Martin. “I got hit with a bottle, but it’s fine.”

Fine, according to Chapman, is a heavily bandaged pitching hand. Even Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman said he saw the injury when he went in for a fist bump, although he doesn’t appear too concerned either.

“(Chapman) had a huge smile on his face, so I think that was a good sign,” Cashman said.

We’ll see just how banged up Chapman’s hand is come the American League Championship Series, where the Yankees will battle the winner of the divisional series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images