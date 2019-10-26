Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Astros showed some life, but now can they draw level?

After dropping the first two games of the World Series, Houston claimed Game 3 on Friday at Nationals Park to go down just one game in the best-of-seven series. Now, they’ll meet again Saturday for Game 4 from the nation’s capitol.

The Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin to handle the pitching, while the Astros likely will do a bullpen game, with Jose Urquidy getting the ball to start.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 3 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

