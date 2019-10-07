Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rays’ feel-good story is in jeopardy of coming to an end Monday afternoon.

Tampa Bay will host Houston for Game 3 of the teams’ American League Division Series. The AL Wild Card winners hung tough in the first two contests of the best-of-five set, but stellar performances from Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole proved to be the difference for the Astros.

Things won’t be much easier for the Rays when Zack Greinke takes the mound at Tropicana Field. But Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton, at a minimum, is awfully familiar with Houston’s lineup.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 3 online:

When: Monday, Oct. 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

