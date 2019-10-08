Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rays aren’t done quite yet.

After being overpowered by the Houston Astros’ starting pitching in the first two games of the teams’ American League Division Series, Tampa Bay’s bats came alive Monday afternoon in its 10-3 Game 3 victory at Tropicana Field.

Unfortunately for the Rays, they’ll on Tuesday meet the man who stymied them in the series opener. Justin Verlander, who threw seven innings of one-hit ball against Tampa just last Friday, will try to prevent this best-of-five set from going the distance. The Rays will counter with right-hander Diego Castillo.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Rays Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images