One historically good team was sent packing Wednesday night. Will the Houston Astros be the next?

The Astros certainly hope not, but after winning the first two games of their American League Division Series matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston is back home fighting for its season in a winner-take-all clash with the Rays.

Houston is hoping it doesn’t suffer the same fate as another 100-win juggernaut — the Los Angeles Dodgers — who were eliminated in their own LDS series by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. The Astros will turn to their ace, Gerrit Cole, while Tampa Bay will counter with Tyler Glasnow.

Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images