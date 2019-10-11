Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There appears to be no stopping these Astros.

With the season on the line, Houston pulled off a little postseason magic in Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. The Astros advanced to the ALCS for the third consecutive season Thursday, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 in the fifth and final game of the divisional round.

While the team celebrated in the clubhouse, fans celebrated on Twitter.

The @astros are dancing their way into the ALCS.pic.twitter.com/tc7SVv76lK — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 11, 2019

¿Como? #Astros moving on? Cole was doing it again? A big first inning then Miguelito and José went back-to-Back? #ShootIt pic.twitter.com/NQlNvxWHoa — patrick (@PatDStat) October 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole: 🐐

Astros: ALDS🏆

Next Up: ALCS — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 11, 2019

Other fans had one simple request for the ‘Stros:

Go crush the Yanks! Great series guys. Much respect. — Taylor Fisher (@tfisher20) October 11, 2019

Congrats from a Rays fan! Please go smoke that team from NY!! — Stephanie (@TwoStepThree13) October 11, 2019

Plz beat the Yankees — Colin (@hawkins235) October 11, 2019

Best of luck from Tampa Bay, take down the yanks for us will ya? Give em hell #Raysup — Natedog (@YouHateTampaBay) October 11, 2019

please beat the Yankees guys ✊ — Patriots are 👌 good (5-0) (@AdamJTurke) October 11, 2019

The Astros will take on the Yankees for the AL pennant and a spot in the 2019 World Series. The best-of-seven series begins Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images