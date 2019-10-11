There appears to be no stopping these Astros.
With the season on the line, Houston pulled off a little postseason magic in Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. The Astros advanced to the ALCS for the third consecutive season Thursday, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 in the fifth and final game of the divisional round.
While the team celebrated in the clubhouse, fans celebrated on Twitter.
Other fans had one simple request for the ‘Stros:
The Astros will take on the Yankees for the AL pennant and a spot in the 2019 World Series. The best-of-seven series begins Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images