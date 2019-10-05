The SEC’s elite are set to clash in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Auburn Tigers will travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to take on the 10th-ranked Florida Gators.
Auburn and Florida both come into the contest at 5-0, with the Tigers decimating Mississippi State in their last outing, 56-23. Florida, meanwhile, made quick work of Towson in Week 5, picking up a 38-0 win. Both teams are legitimate contenders for a College Football Playoff spot down the road.
Here’s how to watch Auburn-Florida:
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images