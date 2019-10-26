The SEC boasts some of the nation’s best college football programs, and two of them are about to go head-to-head in Louisiana.
Second-ranked LSU is set to host No. 9 Auburn at Tiger Stadium in what promises to be an exciting tilt with College Football Playoff implications.
LSU is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the country, while Auburn has one loss, a 24-13 defeat at the hands of Florida.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Auburn-LSU game.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS All Access
