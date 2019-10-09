Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers-Cleveland Browns “Monday Night Football” game has come and gone, but the drama has lingered.

San Francisco embarrassed Cleveland 31-3 in Week 5, remaining undefeated while the Browns slipped to 2-3. Baker Mayfield was dreadful, getting sacked three times and picked off twice in the first half alone.

But it wasn’t the score, Mayfield’s performance or even Nick Bosa’s taunts that continue to be talked about, it’s the handshake — or lack thereof — that 49ers cornerback claimed was snubbed from him by Mayfield. Sherman shredded the Browns quarterback for his “bush league” move, but video evidence revealed Mayfield did indeed shake the hand of Sherman, who eventually backtracked on everything.

On Wednesday, Mayfield met with reporters and was asked about the handshake.

“I know what I did,” he said per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “But that’s the one time a camera and something recording me has gone in my favor.”

Mayfield, of course, is referring to the video that surfaced of his public intoxication arrest in 2017. The QB added he wouldn’t disrespect Sherman the way he was accused of doing.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images