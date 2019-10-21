Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have been named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The six Liverpool stars are among the 20 players so far confirmed as contenders for the annual individual honor by France Football magazine Monday.

They all, of course, helped the Reds lift a sixth European Cup in June in Madrid, after a 97-point Premier League season.

Alisson and Firmino also went on to enjoy Copa America glory with Brazil in the summer, while Mane reached the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal, and Van Dijk and Wijnaldum were beaten finalists in the UEFA Nations League with the Netherlands.

The winner of the prize will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on Monday December 2.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com