If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday afternoon with a pair of women’s ACC soccer games. Miami remains in-state to take on No. 6 Florida State in a game that will air on NESNplus, while No. 11 Duke hosts NC State on NESNplus. You also can watch No. 4 UMass host Union in men’s college hockey action on NESN.
Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by No. 14 Northeastern hosting Holy Cross in an intriguing college hockey matchup on NESNplus. Later that night, No. 6 Boston College will take on Denver in Mile High. BC sits at 2-0 early in the season and atop the Hockey East standings as the Eagles hope to make a run this year.
(We previewed both of those games during the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)
Fans also can look forward to watching an Ivy League football matchup between Princeton and Brown that will air on NESNplus.
Lastly, Sunday will feature a trio of college volleyball matchups. Miami will host Boston College, Duke will head to Georgia Tech and Wake Forest will take on Clemson. All three games can be seen on NESN.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.
Friday, Oct. 18
5 p.m. ET — ACC women’s soccer: Miami at Florida State (NESNplus)
7 p.m. ET — NCAA men’s hockey: Union at UMass (NESN)
7:30 p.m. ET — ACC women’s soccer: NC State at Duke (NESNplus)
Saturday, Oct. 19
12 p.m. — ACC football: TBD at TBD (NESN)
12:30 p.m. — Ivy League football: Princeton at Brown (NESNplus)
3:30 p.m. — ACC football: TBD at TBD (NESN)
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s hockey: Holy Cross at Northeastern (NESNplus)
9:30 p.m. — NCAA men’s hockey: Boston College at Denver (NESN)
Sunday, Oct. 20
12 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Boston College at Miami (NESN)
2:30 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (NESN)
3 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: UNH at Northeastern (NESNplus)
5 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Wake Forest at Clemson (NESN)