Perhaps one word best describes Benjamin Watson’s feelings about returning to the New England Patriots: Thankful.

The 38-year-old tight end rejoined the Patriots on Tuesday, just eight days after he was released. The need for Watson arose after injuries to tight end Matt LaCosse and fullback Jakob Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Watson took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to express gratitude to his fans, the Patriots and, above all else, God.

Take a look:

I am so grateful for the encouragement received this past week from strangers friends and family alike. God used them to boost my spirit and bring proper perspective in disappointment. For now my journey has led back to the @patriots. Whatever transpires He’s in control. Rom 8:28 https://t.co/nx8Q3Pc0tj — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 16, 2019

Watson could play a significant role on the Patriots, who need as much pass-catching help as they can get.

Whether the 15-year veteran still can handle the rigors of life in the NFL remains to be seen, however.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images