Two days after the New England Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns, Ben Watson remained in awe of the deep ball Tom Brady completed to him during the fourth quarter of that game.

Watson called the throw — which picked up 26 yards and helped set up a Patriots field goal in what proved to be a 27-13 victory at Gillette Stadium — “unbelievable” in a tweet Tuesday morning.

What a throw smh. Unbelievable — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 29, 2019

It also was an impressive catch by the 38-year-old tight end, who beat Mack Wilson down the seam and then elevated over the linebacker to make the grab. Watson deflected credit when asked about the play after the game, however.

“Everyone will say that was a good catch, but it was a good throw,” he said. “He put it in a spot where only I could get to it. Whenever you are in man (coverage) and you are going down the seam like that, that is the place you can put it. He is the best at putting it in a great way for the receiver to get to it. When I saw it up there, I knew I had a chance at it. The coverage was coming from the inside and followed me down the seam. You either go over the top or the back shoulder.”

The catch came on Watson’s only target of the game. Since rejoining Brady and the Patriots, he’s caught four passes on six targets for 44 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images