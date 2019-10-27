Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things have not gone particularly well for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, and it’s tough envisioning their fortunes getting much better this week.

The Bengals on Sunday are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in London. While the 4-3 Rams aren’t the buzzsaw they were last year, they nevertheless should steamroll Cincy with relative ease.

As for injuries, the Rams expect cornerback Troy Hill to play, while running back Malcolm Brown won’t.

Here’s how to watch Bengals-Rams.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images