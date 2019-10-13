It’s another enthralling matchup between AFC North rivals.
The Baltimore Ravens look to build upon their division lead off the heels of needing overtime to top the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 5 while the Cincinnati Bengals desperately search for their first win.
Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram were held at bay last week in Pittsburgh. Are they due for a breakout performance in Week 6? We’ll soon find out
Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Bengals online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images