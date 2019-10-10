Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are off to their hottest start in years, but can they keep it going against a skilled Colorado Avalanche team?

After earning wins in the first three contests of their four-game road trip, the Bruins will look to wrap up the swing out west with a victory Thursday night at Pepsi Center.

And judging by morning skate, reinforcements might have arrived for Boston.

Joakim Nordstrom skated in his typical spot on the fourth line Thursday morning. The 27-year-old has been out to begin the season after offseason foot surgery following an injury suffered during Boston’s postseason run. Should Nordstrom slot in, David Backes, Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie presumable are competing for the third line right wing spot beside Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen. During rushes Thursday morning, it was Backes in that spot.

Jaroslav Halak likely will be the starter against Colorado. He probably would have been the starter even if Tuukka Rask hadn’t cramped at the end of Tuesday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights and needed to be helped off the ice. Philipp Grubauer will start for the Avs,

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-0-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

COLORADO AVALANCHE (2-0-0)

Gabriel Landeskog–Nathan MacKinnon–Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky–Nazem Kadri–Joonas Donskoi

Matt Nieto–Tyson Jost–Colin Wilson

Matt Calvert–PE Bellemare–Val Nichushkin

Sam Girard–Erik Johnson

Nikita Zadorov–Cale Makar

Ryan Graves–Mark Barberio

Philipp Grubauer

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images