BOSTON — Are you ready for some afternoon hockey, Bruins fans?
Boston will host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in a matchup between the top two defensive teams in the NHL. The Ducks have allowed a league-low six goals through five games, while the Bruins rank second after surrendering just eight goals through five contests.
The game represents the final leg of a four-game road trip for the Ducks, while the Bruins, who shut out the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, are playing in the second game of a three-game homestand.
As for the lines, Bruce Cassidy is expected to roll with the same group he trotted out in the home opener. That means Brett Ritchie once again will play right wing on the third line and Karson Kuhlman will continue to flank David Krejci’s right on the second unit.
Jaroslav Halak will start in net in place of Tuukka Rask as the Bruins continue a 50-50 split with their goalies.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (4-1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
ANAHEIM DUCKS (4-1-0)
Maxime Comtois — Ryan Getzlaf — Ondrej Kase
Rickard Rakell — Adam Henrique — Jakob Silfverberg
Nick Ritchie — Devin Shore — Troy Terry
Nicolas Deslauriers — Derek Grant — Carter Rowney
Hampus Lindholm — Josh Manson
Michael Del Zotto — Cam Fowler
Jacob Larsson — Korbinian Holzer
John Gibson
