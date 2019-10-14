Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Are you ready for some afternoon hockey, Bruins fans?

Boston will host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in a matchup between the top two defensive teams in the NHL. The Ducks have allowed a league-low six goals through five games, while the Bruins rank second after surrendering just eight goals through five contests.

The game represents the final leg of a four-game road trip for the Ducks, while the Bruins, who shut out the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, are playing in the second game of a three-game homestand.

As for the lines, Bruce Cassidy is expected to roll with the same group he trotted out in the home opener. That means Brett Ritchie once again will play right wing on the third line and Karson Kuhlman will continue to flank David Krejci’s right on the second unit.

Jaroslav Halak will start in net in place of Tuukka Rask as the Bruins continue a 50-50 split with their goalies.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

ANAHEIM DUCKS (4-1-0)

Maxime Comtois — Ryan Getzlaf — Ondrej Kase

Rickard Rakell — Adam Henrique — Jakob Silfverberg

Nick Ritchie — Devin Shore — Troy Terry

Nicolas Deslauriers — Derek Grant — Carter Rowney

Hampus Lindholm — Josh Manson

Michael Del Zotto — Cam Fowler

Jacob Larsson — Korbinian Holzer

John Gibson

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images