It’s October 17, so there’s really no need to force David Krejci into the lineup if he isn’t totally healthy. And despite the opponent, that’ll be the approach the Boston Bruins take Thursday.

The Bruins are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, and the B’s will be without Krejci on the second line.

Krejci left Monday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks after skating less than five minutes, and later was said to have an upper-body injury. That ailment comes after Krejci missed the end of the preseason as well as the season opener with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old originally was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game, but head coach Bruce Cassidy ruled him out after morning skate.

With Krejci out, Charlie Coyle, as well as Brett Ritchie, will move up to the second line, with the duo joining Jake DeBrusk. Par Lindholm is expected to center the third line so as not to disrupt the chemistry of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner on the fourth unit. As a result,Lindholm, Karson Kuhlman and Danton Heinen will make up the third line.

After sitting out Monday’s game, Connor Clifton is back in the lineup, replacing Steven Kampfer on the right side of the third defensive pairing.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and likely will be opposed by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (5-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Danton Heinen–Par Lindholm–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (3-2-1)

Steven Stamkos–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Mathieu Joseph

Ondrej Palat–Tyler Johnson–Yanni Gourde

Pat Maroon–Carter Verhaeghe–Luke Witkowski

Victor Hedman–Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh–Kevin Shattenkirk

Braydon Coburn–Mikhail Sergachev

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images