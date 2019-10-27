The Boston Bruins look for their third straight win Sunday when they visit the New York Rangers for the first time this season.
The B’s have won seven out of its first ten games and will try to add to their success when they take the ice at Madison Square Garden. Boston cruises into Sunday night’s game off Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, in which David Pastrnak, Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo all scored.
The lines will look a bit different from 24 hours ago, with Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Chris Wagner (blocked shot) both were ruled out. Peter Cehlarik was recalled on an emergency basis.
This time around, the Bruins are facing a Rangers squad that’s lost five of its first eight games. New York has a chance to start swinging the momentum in its favor, though, with a win against the red-hot Bruins.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (7-1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie
Anders Bjork–Par Lindholm–Danton Heinen
Peter Cehlarik–Sean Kuraly–David Backes
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
NEW YORK RANGERS (3-4-1)
Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Jesper Fast
Artemi Panarin–Ryan Strome–Pavel Buchnevich
Brendan Lemieux–Brett Howden–Kaapo Kakko
Michael Haley–Lias Andersson–Brendan Smith
Libor Hajek–Jacob Trouba
Marc Staal–Adam Fox
Brady Skjei–Tony DeAngelo
Henrik Lundqvist
