The Boston Bruins look for their third straight win Sunday when they visit the New York Rangers for the first time this season.

The B’s have won seven out of its first ten games and will try to add to their success when they take the ice at Madison Square Garden. Boston cruises into Sunday night’s game off Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, in which David Pastrnak, Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo all scored.

The lines will look a bit different from 24 hours ago, with Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Chris Wagner (blocked shot) both were ruled out. Peter Cehlarik was recalled on an emergency basis.

This time around, the Bruins are facing a Rangers squad that’s lost five of its first eight games. New York has a chance to start swinging the momentum in its favor, though, with a win against the red-hot Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (7-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Anders Bjork–Par Lindholm–Danton Heinen

Peter Cehlarik–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK RANGERS (3-4-1)

Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Jesper Fast

Artemi Panarin–Ryan Strome–Pavel Buchnevich

Brendan Lemieux–Brett Howden–Kaapo Kakko

Michael Haley–Lias Andersson–Brendan Smith

Libor Hajek–Jacob Trouba

Marc Staal–Adam Fox

Brady Skjei–Tony DeAngelo

Henrik Lundqvist

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images