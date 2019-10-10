Bill Belichick went full Sith Lord before Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.
That’s fitting, as the New England Patriots head coach is somewhat of a supervillain to the rest of the NFL.
Belichick checked out the Gillette Stadium turf hours before kickoff, likely due to the once-daunting forecast. “The Hoodie” was hoods-up during the walk, and the results had Belichick looking like Emperor Palpatine from “Star Wars.”
Take a look:
(You can click here to watch a longer, more up-close video.)
Believe it or not, there’s a warm, fuzzy guy underneath that grumpy exterior.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images