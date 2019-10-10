Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick went full Sith Lord before Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

That’s fitting, as the New England Patriots head coach is somewhat of a supervillain to the rest of the NFL.

Belichick checked out the Gillette Stadium turf hours before kickoff, likely due to the once-daunting forecast. “The Hoodie” was hoods-up during the walk, and the results had Belichick looking like Emperor Palpatine from “Star Wars.”

Take a look:

Don't usually see Bill Belichick checking out the field at home pregame. Today's forecast may have brought him out 👀 ⛈️ 🌀 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/0IKqBYiTrR — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 10, 2019

(You can click here to watch a longer, more up-close video.)

Believe it or not, there’s a warm, fuzzy guy underneath that grumpy exterior.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images