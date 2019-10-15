Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has been at this whole football thing for a long, long time.

The New England Patriots quarterback famously is in Year 20 of his NFL career. He’s been there, he’s done that; he’s won more championships than any other quarterback in league history and he is toward the top of just about every statistical leaderboard a quarterback could dream of.

So when Bill Belichick gave Brady the game ball after the Patriots 35-14 win over the New York Giants for passing Peyton Manning for second on the all-time passing yards list, it was a nice surprise.

Belichick also pointed out that Brady could get the game ball just about every week considering he seems to break records on a weekly basis.

“Tom breaks a record every week, so we could really probably give him a game ball after every game. But I think this one for what he’s accomplished in terms of total career passing yards is pretty noteworthy,” Belichick said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Valid point, Bill.

The Patriots are back in action on Monday night against the New York Jets.

