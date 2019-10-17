Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick had no interest in discussing Michael Bennett’s one-game suspension during his Thursday morning news conference.

Asked why Bennett was benched for the New England Patriots’ upcoming Monday night matchup with the New York Jets, Belichick replied: “I am not going to comment on any player’s personal situations.”

Bennett said his suspension stemmed from a “philosophical disagreement” he had with Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema. The 33-year-old has seen his playing time steadily decline over his first six games with New England, from 37 snaps (55.2 percent) in the season opener to 11 snaps (22.0 percent) in last Thursday’s win over the New York Giants.

Bennett has been on the field for just 35.7 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season, a significant drop from his playing time in 2018 (69.0 percent for the Philadelphia Eagles) and 2017 (84.8 percent for the Seattle Seahawks). Fifteen other Patriots defenders have played more, including eight in the front seven.

Belichick had no comment on what Bennett’s role might be moving forward.

“Right now, we’re focused on the Jets,” the head coach said. “That is what we’re working on.”

The Patriots, whose shift from a 4-3 defensive scheme to a 3-4 precipitated Bennett’s slide down the depth chart, could look to move the veteran pass rusher ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images