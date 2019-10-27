Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick now is a member of the 300-win club.

The Patriots head coach picked up the elusive victory when the Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-13 on a rainy Sunday at Gillette Stadium to improve to 8-0.

What was even more fitting for Belichick was that the W came against his former Browns team that he coached from 1991-95. His very first win at the helm in Cleveland came against none other than the team he currently coaches.

So it’s only appropriate his milestone victory came as a member of the Patriots against his former team.

Belichick joins Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) as the only NFL coaches to amass at least 300 wins in the regular season and playoffs.

Congrats, Coach.

