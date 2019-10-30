Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick knows how important the basics are when conditions become unfavorable.

The New England Patriots head coach stressed the fundamentals of defensive football Sunday during the team’s Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. The rain-soaked conditions at Gillette Stadium didn’t make for spectacular football, something Belichick was keen to convey to his players, as we see in this mic’d up video Inside the NFL shared Tuesday night via Twitter.

“Hey, that’s what I’m talking about right there,” Belichick said. “It’s off fundamentals: Leverage and tackling, get the runner first, the second guy will get the ball. Good leverage, breakdown … and tackle.

“Alright, it’s going to be like that all day. We all got to do it.”

.@Patriots have one of the best defenses in the league and Belichick was still coaching them up during #CLEvsNE. Watch more wired for sound TONIGHT on #InsideTheNFL at 9PM ET/PT on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/9g7Uap3VoX — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 29, 2019

In the absence of a defensive coordinator on the coaching staff, Belichick has taken a hands-on role with the Patriots defense this season. It can’t be a coincidence the unit has performed at an historic level under his watchful eye.

Belichick now is just the third head coach in NFL history to win 300 games. Nobody reaches that mark by losing sight of the fundamentals.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images