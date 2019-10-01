Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Blue Jays are committing to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third base in the coming years, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

But first, the 20-year-old needs to work on his conditioning.

“He knows he has to come in (next season) in overall better condition,” Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Tuesday, adding that he hopes Guerrero Jr. will weigh “significantly less than what he reported at last year,” per Nicholson-Smith.

While it isn’t entirely a weigh issue, Atkins hopes the budding young star will spend some time at the team’s facility this winter and work with the staff ahead of the 2020 season, per Nicholson-Smith.

“The more time he’s with us the better,” Atkins said.

Guerrero Jr. averaged .272 at the plate in 2019, including 15 home runs and 69 RBI since joining the team in April.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images