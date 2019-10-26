It won’t change what happened a few months ago, but a win Saturday night probably will feel extra nice for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins are set to host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. It will be the first meeting between these teams since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final back in June, which, of course, the Blues won.
Both sides are dealing with some injuries to notable players entering this game. David Krejci won’t be available for the Bruins, while Vladimir Tarasenko is out for St. Louis.
Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Bruins:
When: Saturday Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images