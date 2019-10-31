Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’ll never believe this, but Brad Marchand jumped at an opportunity to roast Torey Krug.

Marchand has developed a reputation as somewhat of a Twitter troll among his Bruins teammates, with Krug being the most frequent target. This trend continued Wednesday when the Boston defenseman failed to make it into Zdeno Chara’s latest Instagram, which featured nearly all of the B’s in their Halloween costumes.

Krug opened himself up to the playful jab by commenting on the post, “Thanks for keeping my costume secret. I’ll post tomorrow.” The veteran D-man should have known this response effectively was putting one on a tee for Marchand.

“@krugtorey was to short picture frame didn’t go that low,” Marchand replied.

While Marchand is listed as the same height as Krug, the star winger still managed to make it into the group picture. Marchand arguably had the best costume on the team, too, as he and his wife, Katrina, dressed up as Eleven and Dustin from “Stranger Things.”

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images